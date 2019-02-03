Relx PLC (RELX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Relx worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Relx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Relx by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Relx by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

