Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. However, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, the company’s unstable Australian business and the evolving capital requirements pose challenges to the stock in the near term. Nonetheless, the company steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets as well as the expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects its adjusted operating income to grow in the range of 5-8% and the operating ROE to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

NYSE:RGA opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,769.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $568,164.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 400 shares of company stock worth $53,620 and have sold 11,154 shares worth $1,656,950. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

