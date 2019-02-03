Redfin (RDFN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Redfin has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,215 shares of company stock worth $932,366. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $107,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Redfin by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,836,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,836,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 564,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

