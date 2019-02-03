ReddCoin Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $47,411.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.01928991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00451927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00023474 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00019205 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bisq, Crex24, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

