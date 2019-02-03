Realty Income Corp (O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after buying an additional 2,678,465 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after buying an additional 539,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after buying an additional 539,460 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 19 dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.