Raymond James Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for IMV (IMV)

Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

IMV opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,929.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 0.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

