Rational (RAA) PT Set at €654.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €610.00 ($709.30) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €571.33 ($664.34).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €553.50 ($643.60) on Wednesday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

