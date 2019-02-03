Rapid7 Inc (RPD) SVP Sells $372,742.00 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $372,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RPD stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 851,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

