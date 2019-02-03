Quanterix (QTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $66,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,532 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

