Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

CLB stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 64.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/quantamental-technologies-llc-takes-179000-position-in-core-laboratories-clb.html.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.