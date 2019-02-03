Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $173,000 in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 2,067.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

NYSE:LLL opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $173,000 in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/quantamental-technologies-llc-invests-173000-in-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.