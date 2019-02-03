Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $169,000 in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $265,833,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,479,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 826,293 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.1% in the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 6,754,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 266,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,171,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/quantamental-technologies-llc-invests-169000-in-qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.