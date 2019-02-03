Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QGEN opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

