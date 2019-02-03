Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (FB) Reduced by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $113,677.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,663,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $7,883,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,613 shares of company stock worth $64,232,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,245,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

