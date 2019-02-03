Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock worth $2,528,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $148,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

