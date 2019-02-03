Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

NVDA opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $24,118,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

