Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report issued on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

