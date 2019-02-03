Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $244.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total transaction of $1,115,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

