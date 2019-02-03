Pyxus International (PYX) Shares Down 8.6%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.84. 1,532,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 922,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($6.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.88 million during the quarter. Pyxus International had a net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

