Pyxus International (PYX) Shares Down 8.6%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.84. 1,532,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 922,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.
