Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

