PTC (PTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 1,018,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.14. PTC has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,231 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,160. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 22,755.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 757,534 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,294,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 503,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,745,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

