Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 19,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,513 shares of company stock worth $48,958,624. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-bought-by-synovus-financial-corp.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.