POSCO (PKX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PKX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a weight rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of POSCO by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,968,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $6,224,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $3,571,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.