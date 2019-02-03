Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty is seeing strong growth in organic sales. Moreover, it remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. It should also gain from the divestment of its Agricultural Solutions unit. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAH. SunTrust Banks downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Edward Capps purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $502,780.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $506,419.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $23,974,846.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,269,250 shares of company stock worth $13,810,313. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

