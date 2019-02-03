Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

