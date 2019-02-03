Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $783,866,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $534,734,000 after buying an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $417,324,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,773,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $308,928,000 after purchasing an additional 245,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,154,576.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 790 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

