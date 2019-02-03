Pinduoduo (PDD) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $28.96 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,554,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,659,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

