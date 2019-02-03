PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s (PBR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Santander raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.48.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

