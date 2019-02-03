Pendal Group Ltd Has $25.42 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,696 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,340,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 110.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $89,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

