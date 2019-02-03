Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Paychex by 1,672.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,357,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $55,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 57.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,768,000 after acquiring an additional 670,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

