Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI's business is set to benefit from the recovery in land rig count and the bullishness in activity and pricing. As it is, PTEN’s proprietary design and technologically advanced ‘Apex’ rigs are better suited for the new demands of the exploration business thereby commanding higher dayrates and utilization than rigs from other land drillers. Further, the strategic acquisitions of Seventy-Seven and MS Energy have not only bolstered PTENs scale and customer base but will also provide a huge impetus to the earnings and revenues in the coming quarters. However, PTEN's earnings and revenue have been under pressure on sluggish pressure pumping operations, where segment margins are dragged down by oversupply and operational delays. Increase in direct operating costs and declining cash balance are other concerns in the Patterson-UTI story. Hence, PTEN warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.