Par Pacific (PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PARR. CIBC started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $909.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 683,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,960,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Par Pacific by 951.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 322,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 257,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

