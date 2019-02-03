PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.67. 2,772,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,226,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $288.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 480,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Up 5.1%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/pagseguro-digital-pags-shares-up-5-1.html.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.