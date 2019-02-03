Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.97. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $68.90.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $440.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.13 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 105.90% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $304,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

