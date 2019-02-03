Orion Group (ORN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.02

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 167857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Orion Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $2,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 315,502 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Orion Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,044,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Orion Group by 291.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/orion-group-orn-hits-new-1-year-low-at-4-02.html.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.