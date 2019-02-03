Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 3.62% of Oppenheimer worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 45.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $243.25 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

