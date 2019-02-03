Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,199 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,483,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,829.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $274,299.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $60.69 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

