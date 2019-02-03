Op Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $9.30 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Op Bancorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 744,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 186,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Op Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Op Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

