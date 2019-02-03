Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $24.20 on Friday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Olin alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Olin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Nomura cut Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Olin to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Olin news, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,544 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/olin-oln-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.