Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $24.20 on Friday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.
In other Olin news, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,544 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.
