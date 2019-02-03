Nxt Achieves Market Cap of $25.18 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Nxt has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $270,228.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00082432 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00055822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00043826 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, C-CEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.