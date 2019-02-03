NL Industries Inc (NL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of NL Industries worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NL Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.76. NL Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Stafford sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $68,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/nl-industries-inc-nl-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through its subsidiaries: CompX International, Inc and Kronos Worldwide, Inc The CompX International, Inc manufactures precision ball bearing slides, security products, and ergonomic computer support systems used in office furniture, computer-related equipment, tool storage cabinets, and refrigerators.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.