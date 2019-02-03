NL Industries Inc (NL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of NL Industries worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NL Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.76. NL Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.07.
In other news, Director Thomas P. Stafford sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $68,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through its subsidiaries: CompX International, Inc and Kronos Worldwide, Inc The CompX International, Inc manufactures precision ball bearing slides, security products, and ergonomic computer support systems used in office furniture, computer-related equipment, tool storage cabinets, and refrigerators.
