New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $16.14 Million in First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,899,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,082,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,962,000 after purchasing an additional 733,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $675,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,216,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shares of FRC opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

