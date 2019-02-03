Neutral News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (GOOG) Stock Price

News coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,110.75 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.71.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total transaction of $10,732,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844 shares in the company, valued at $905,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.12, for a total value of $88,249.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,366 shares of company stock worth $94,101,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Neutral News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (GOOG) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/neutral-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-alphabet-goog-stock-price.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.