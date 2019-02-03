Neutral News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Accenture (ACN) Share Price

News coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $154.74 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.84.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $375,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,205 shares of company stock worth $8,674,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

