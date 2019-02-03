Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX opened at $88.19 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $156,155.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $2,054,981. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

