NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report $90.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $321.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.74 million to $322.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.55 million, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $362.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 447.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $7.49 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

