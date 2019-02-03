Navigator (NVGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVGS. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Navigator and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navigator from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NVGS stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Navigator has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Navigator by 245.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 540,189 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Navigator by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 152,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Navigator by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

