National Grid (NG) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 900.07 ($11.76).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG opened at GBX 833.60 ($10.89) on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 16.08 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.