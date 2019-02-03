National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (HDI)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$290.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.95 million.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

