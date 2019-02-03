Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 9,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $100,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $64,665.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,725.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,416 shares of company stock worth $1,155,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

